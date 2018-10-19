Mansha Bomb’s son Tariq gets protective bail from IHC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Friday granted protective bail to Mansha Bomb’s son Tariq Mansha, who was wanted to the police in Lahore land-grabbing cases.

According to private news channel report, Mansha Bomb’s sons Tariq and other are accused of illegally occupying land in Johar Town area of Lahore.

IHC has approved the granted bail for five days and after that he will have to approach the trial court.

Earlier on October 15, Mansha was arrested from the Supreme Court after he surrendered demanding to meet the chief justice.

Last month, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had ordered the immediate arrest of Mansha, however, the authorities had failed to fulfill the court’s orders. At least 70 cases are registered against the alleged land grabber, according to the Punjab police.

