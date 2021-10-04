Mansha Pasha advises Neelum to consider working with co-actors other than Ahsan Khan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Actress and television presenter Masha Pasha has some advice for another renowned actress Neelum Muneer which she didn’t hesitate to put forward in an interview with host Ahsan Khan.

Mansha Pasha who is a well-liked star and has quite a lot of fans always admiring her work and lifestyle choices, might still not be included in the list of most accomplished actresses of the nation however she has appeared in a show known as ‘Time Out with Ahsan Khan’ which has been gaining popularity throughout Pakistan due to eminent stars being invited and entertaining conversations which are held out during the show.

In the interview with actor and host Ahsan Khan, Mansha Pasha was asked to give a piece of advice to Hira Mani and Neelum Muneer. It turned out that Mansha already had a set of opinions regarding Neelum.

Mansha believes that Neelum is one highly professional actress therefore she doesn’t need any advice however Mansha thinks that Neelum should consider some other co-actors rather than Ahsan Khan to work with.

In regards to this statement, another guest and actor Noor Hassan asked Ahsan if Neelum always wants to work with him or he expresses the urge to work with her to which the well celebrated actor responded that he LOVES working with Neelum Muneer and she is one of his most favourite co-stars.