Many legal doubts about ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu, Italy says

ROME (Reuters): There are many legal doubts about the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Italy’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“(There are) many legal doubts, and feasibility seems to me very theoretical because Netanyahu will never go to a country where he can be arrested,” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told a news conference after a meeting with his G7 counterparts.

Italy says it was ready to respect its obligations concerning the International Criminal Court’s warrants for Israeli leaders, but clarity was needed on how it would work in the case of Netanyahu.

“We always apply the obligations but we have to understand what the obligations are,” Tajani told a news conference, saying it was not clear whether high state officials enjoyed immunity from prosecution.