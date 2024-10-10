Manzoor Pashteen Calls on Military & TTP to Exit in Two Months

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: Manzoor Pashteen, the charismatic leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), addressed a crowd of thousands on the final day of the party’s Jirga, presenting several proposals that echoed PTM’s core demands.



In a bold move, Pashteen called for both the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Pakistan military to leave the former tribal areas of Pakistan within two months, underscoring PTM’s desire for the region to be free of militant and military influence.

One of the most striking suggestions Pashteen made was regarding the Durand Line, the historically border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.



He suggested that for the Pashtun people, this border should no longer exist, allowing for seamless cross-border movement and business activities. This, he argued, would allow the Pashtun communities on both sides of the border to freely engage in trade, cultural exchange, and familial ties without the restrictions imposed by an international border.

Pashteen also highlighted the economic potential of the Pashtun region in Pakistan, emphasizing its role in electricity production. He demanded that the Pashtun areas, being significant contributors to the national grid, should be provided electricity at a subsidized rate of five rupees per unit. This demand reflected PTM’s long-standing concern over the economic exploitation of the region.

The Jirga, attended by thousands, including key political figures and the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stood as a testament to PTM’s growing influence despite being officially banned as a political party.



Pashteen, however, faced a brief moment of forgetfulness during his speech, struggling to recall the name of Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, stated that even he is throws an atom bomb on Pashtuns, they will not bow their heads down infront of anybody.



Manzoor Pashteen regretted the fact that in the last twenty years, thousands of Pashtuns have been killed, thousands of them are still missing, thousands of properties belonging to the Pashtuns have been destroyed and millions of Pashtuns were made to live the life of being internally displaced within their own country Pakistan.



Manzoor Pashteen at one point asked the crowd to raise their hand if someone believed that the courts in Pakistan provide justice to the people of Pakistan, to which not a single person raised his hand.

“All the laws in Pakistan till this day are inherited from the Britishers who wanted people in this region to be their slaves and we are still living under those laws” Manzoor Pashteen added.



Pashteen further said that the Parliament of Pakistan is made by the GHQ, so how can this be an independent parliament. He referred to Pakistans Peoples Party saying that despite being in government several times they still have not gotten justice for late Benazir Bhutto. While referring to Pakistan Tehrike Insaf, Pashteen said that Imran Khan himself said on several occasions that for three and half years his government was being controlled by GHQ.

Among other key points, Pashteen demanded an end to the extortion practices that have plagued the former tribal areas for years. He also suggested creating a Lakhkar (private military) of two hundred and fifty thousand force and strength comprising of Pashtuns from different tribes.



His speech resonated beyond Pakistan’s borders, as social media activists, particularly from Afghanistan, amplified the Jirga’s proceedings. Some promoted the idea of creating “Pashtunistan,” while others called for a “Greater Afghanistan,” highlighting the cross-border ethnic and political dynamics.

Since its inception in 2018, PTM has largely been ignored by Pakistan’s mainstream media due to its anti-military stance. On several occasions Pakistan military media wing, the ISPR, has termed PTM as anti state and being funded by international lobbies. Voice of America (VOA) has been one major state owned news media organization which has always supported the PTM by giving them excellent news coverage.



Analysts have speculated that the allowance of such a large gathering could be part of a broader strategy to weaken the vote bank of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the dominant political force in the province under Imran Khan for the third term.