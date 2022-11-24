March to disrupt Saudi crown price’s visit: Fazl

F.P. Report

LOWER DIR: Terming the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ of Imran Khan as a bid to disrupt the proposed visit of the Saudi crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that it was not a march for independence rather a march for indecency and wanderings. Addressing the ‘Late Qazi Abdul Salam Baba condolence reference’ at Talash as chief guest here on Thursday the PDM chief alleged that the risk of a division in the Pak army due to Imran Khan had widened in the country. He said the political parties must play their role to end the concept of this division.

Thousands of the JUI workers from all parts of the Lower Dir and Upper Dir attended the conference and made the event a successful power show. Earlier on his arrival to the venue, the PDM chief was warmly received and welcomed amid strict security measures. The event was also addressed by the JUI provincial chief senator Maulana Attaur Rehman, JUI Sindh secretary general Raashid Mehmood Somro, provincial deputy chief Mufti Fazal Ghafoor, Abdul Jalil Jan, district chief Sirajud Din, Qazi Abdul Salam’s son Qazi Rohullah and others.

The PDM chief who also leads his own faction of the JUI said that Imran Khan was now attacking the defense line of Pakistan by issuing derogatory remarks against the army leadership. The Maulana said that democracy was not allowed to work in Pakistan under a planned conspiracy. He said the political system was made controversial as a result of the 2018 general elections, then the economy was destroyed and now the defense line was under-attack. “But we will fail all these conspiracies,” the Maulana roared and counted his struggles for stabilizing the system. He said the JUI launched 14 million marches and Azadi marches to get rid of an incompetent and undemocratic government. He said the PDM was formed and the majority of the political parties were made its allies. The JUI chief said that there had been voices for a ‘national government’ in the country. “So it is a national government (pointing to the PDM at the center),” the Maulana said, adding that only one political party that wanted to destroy the country was not part of this government. He claimed the PDM had saved the country and the state as it was on the verge of collapse when it took over the government. “By the grace of Allah, the sinking boat is now floating slowly towards its destination,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed.

Coming down hard on Imran Khan the PDM chief said that his own party members were now admitting to taking funds from the Jews and other non-Muslims. The Maulana said that one who changed his statements in the morning and evening had no right to represent the nation. He said the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the apex court had declared him [Imran Khan] a certified ‘chor’ (thief) as he had for the first time sold foreign gifts in open markets of the world.

The PDM chief said that innocent youth were being misled in the name of attractive slogans, the Islamic civilization was being targeted one way or the other, the ulema and religious seminaries were being attacked in order to fulfill the enemies’ agenda. He said that Pakistan was an Islami democracy and the religion Islam was the only solution to all social, political and economic problems.

He admitted the masses were faced with inflation and price hike but said the PDM had saved the country that was on the verge of collapse. Referring to Pakistan removal from the FATF gray list the Maulana claimed that it was the PDM that steered the country from a black list to a white list. About Imran Khan’s Azadi March, the PDM chief said that he was copying the JUI marches but his ‘Long March’ became zero with one shell on his container at Wazirabad. He said that he needed workers like the JUI to launch such marches. He said that Imran Khan kept changing the dates of his long march because the date of Saudi crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan had not been announced. He alleged the motive behind Imran Khan’s march was to disrupt the crown prince’s visit as he had done in 2014 to block the Chinese President’s visit to the country.

He said that political instability always led to economic destruction that resulted in the collapse of the state. He said the PDM leadership was well aware of the situation and it was working hard to put the country on the right track again.

He alleged the PTI’s main objective in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was to abolish the strong roots of Islamic and Pukhtun norms and traditions as indecency was being promoted in public gatherings. The current freedom march is not a march but a wandering march.

