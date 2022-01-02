“March to the East”

Sergey Platonov

At the end of last year, through the mouth of the president and diplomats, we declared that NATO is on Russia’s doorstep, there is nowhere to retreat, and therefore it is necessary to urgently (even “immediately”) negotiate with the West demanding security guarantees.

But what kind of negotiations should be discussed later. First, let’s take a quick look at the years up to December 2021. The first Cold War was for two reasons: firstly, due to the centuries-old confrontation between East and West (confessional differences, geopolitics, trade wars, etc.); secondly, because of ideological differences (communism versus money). After the disastrous departure of the USSR from the world arena, the East was left without an ideological leader, and it seemed that the war had ended. Although the West, led by the United States, by inertia ruined several countries (Afghanistan, Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya) and continued to control Europe.

So, the first 10th anniversary of the 21st century took place in a pseudo-respite, while Russia was “concentrating,” and China was gaining military and economic strength. But after Putin’s Munich speech about unwillingness to be a vassal of the United States, the Second Cold War began with an ever-increasing information component, cyberattacks and fake-network clouding in the ranks of politicians and the “infantry”, and since 2014, certainly with a Ukrainian component.

At the same time, calls began to be heard among the authoritative politicians in Europe to stop counting on the protection of the United States and to unite around Germany (!). And here we should be glad about the weakening of the United States. Especially after the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters and Washington’s ugly flight from Afghanistan. Yes, it does not work. And God forbid us to take this path!

And that’s why. Remember how the United States ended up in Europe? That’s right, for the defeat of German-European fascism in alliance with us and Britain. So the United States is not an enemy to us, but a rival. Objectively, due to geopolitics. And not a burglar. The real threat, as in the middle of the last century, is maturing in Europe. Therefore, negotiations should be conducted not about European security in general, but about an alliance with the Americans to forestall the next predatory “Drang nach Osten” (“March to the East”) of Europe led by Germany.

PS: As long as the US military bases remain in Europe, we are guaranteed against attempts at military revenge by the Europeans for their defeat in 1945. An alliance with the United States will strengthen this likelihood.