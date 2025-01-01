Marchand claims gold as McIntosh wins third title

SINGAPORE (Agencies): French star Leon Marchand claimed the men’s 200m medley title at the World Aquatics Championships, as Summer McIntosh continued her bid for history with a third gold.

Marchand, who smashed the world record in the event during Wednesday’s semi-finals, again went under Ryan Lochte’s previous 14-year mark as he triumphed in one minute 53.68 seconds in Singapore.

The 23-year-old finished ahead of American Shaine Casas, who took silver in 1:54.30, and Hungary’s Hubert Kos (1:55.34). Britain’s Duncan Scott missed out on the podium by less than a second (1:56.32).

“I felt so excited yesterday that I couldn’t sleep,” said Marchand, who will also race in the 400m medley.

“So I think I lost a lot of energy last night, but it was my goal to break the record, so I was really happy.”

Canada’s McIntosh recorded the second-fastest performance of all time in winning her third gold of the championships in the women’s 200m butterfly

The 18-year-old’s time of 2:01.99 took her close to the mark of 2:01.81 set by China’s Liu Zige in 2009, which is the last remaining record from swimming’s supersuit era.

McIntosh finished a full three seconds clear of American Regan Smith to add to her 400m freestyle and 200m individual medley triumphs in Singapore. She remains on course to equal US great Michael Phelps’ record of five individual titles at a single world championships.

“I know that I messed up the last 15 metres of my race,” said McIntosh, who will aim for further golds in the 400m individual medley and 800m freestyle.

“Overall, happy with the time and a PB, but I didn’t reach my goal tonight.”

Australia’s Elizabeth Dekkers completed the podium, denying Chinese 12-year-old sensation Yu Zidi a place on the podium as she finished fourth.

Briton Emily Richards placed seventh (2:07.99), ahead of Ireland’s Ellen Walshe (2:08.34)

Another Briton Lauren Cox finished fifth in women’s 50m backstroke in 27.36 secs, as American Katharine Berkoff won gold in 27.08.

Matthew Richards was eighth in the men’s 100m freestyle (47.74), where Romania’s David Popovici, 20, added to his 200m title in a championship-record time of 46.51.

Great Britain’s quartet of Freya Colbert, Freya Anderson, Abbie Wood and Leah Schlosshan were fifth in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay in 7:51.87, as Australia took gold (7:39.35) ahead of the United States and China.