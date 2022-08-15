Marcus Stoinis criticised for accusing Mohammad Hasnain of ‘chucking’

SYDNEY (Agencies): Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis received criticism from the cricketing corner after he seemingly accused the Pakistan speedster Mohammad Hasnain of chucking during the Southern Brave’s seven-wicket loss to the Oval Invincibles in the ongoing ‘The Hundred.’

The 32-year-old succumbed to Mohammad Hasnain after top-edging into the hands of centurion Will Jacks at the mid-off.

While walking back to the pavilion, Stoinis did a disgraceful act as he imitated Hasnain’s action to be a chucking one.

Hasnain was found guilty of having an illegal bowling action and was suspended from bowling earlier this year. The 22-year-old was then reported by umpire Gerard Abood after bowling in the BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers on January 2.

Hasnain underwent biomechanics tests in late January, with the findings from the Lahore University of Management Sciences confirming his action breached the ICC’s 15-degree limit for elbow extension.

The Pakistani quick has since been declared fit to bowl again after undergoing remedial work.

Stoinis is not the first Australian cricketer to call Hasnain’s action illegitimate. He was first accused of having an illegal action by Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques during the BBL. Henriques, at the time, shouted, “Nice throw, mate” to Hasnain after he unleashed a bouncer.