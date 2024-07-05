Mardan blast kills three, injures eight including policemen

Anees Takar

TAKHT BHAI: At least three people were killed and eight others including two policemen were injured in a bomb explosion near Jalalha Bridge in Mardan’s Takht Bhai area, on Friday.

While talking to local media, District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Zahoor Babar Afridi confirmed that the explosion was caused by a remote-controlled device placed near a speeding rickshaw.

Afridi said among the injured persons were two police officers, as a police mobile vehicle was close to the blast site.

Police cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation after the explosion.

The deceased and injured were shifted to THQ Takht Bhai and MMC for medical treatment.