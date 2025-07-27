Mardan chokes in protest against load shedding

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Mardan witnessed intense public outrage on Sunday as residents protested against severe and prolonged electricity loadshedding.

According to the channel report, the protest took place at Sheikh Maltoon, where angry demonstrators blocked the Mardan–Nowshera Road, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Residents from Mohabbatabad and nearby housing societies joined the protest, expressing frustration over the frequent and unannounced power cuts that have disrupted their daily lives.

Many of them said they had endured extreme discomfort throughout the day due to the unbearable heat and continuous outages.

The protest escalated further when demonstrators also blocked inner roads passing through Sheikh Maltoon, effectively cutting off access routes and halting vehicular movement in the area.

Protesters demanded immediate action from WAPDA and relevant authorities, warning that if the situation persists, demonstrations will spread across the district.

“We’ve suffered in silence long enough. This is no longer just an inconvenience—it’s daily torment,” one protester said.