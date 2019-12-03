Mardan: Two children killed as car crashes into house

F.P. Report

MARDAN: As many as two children were killed and three others were injured on Monday when a speeding car crashed into a house in a Mardan.

The deceased and injured were playing inside the terrace of the house when the car rammed into the house, tearing through its boundary wall, according to local police.

Those killed aged between four and five years, said the police.

The driver ran away from the scene after the accident while the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

A cause of the crash was not immediately known.