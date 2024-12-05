Margalla Hills: SC takes notice of 100-plus illegal structures in National Park

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Supreme Court has ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit a detailed report regarding the more than 100 illegal hotels, restaurants, and kiosks still operating in Margalla Hills National Park.

During the hearing, it was revealed that around 134 illegal establishments remain in the park, despite previous demolitions ordered by the court. The CDA has been accused of failing to enforce the court’s previous orders, and the court expressed concern over ongoing violations.

The court questioned why the CDA had not acted to remove illegal constructions in the park, especially around the Monal restaurant area.

The DG of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that these illegal structures, including kiosks, are causing environmental issues.

Justice Jameel Mandokhel asked whether the Supreme Court’s previous orders were limited to Monal or if they applied to all such constructions.

Justice Musarat Hilali highlighted the serious environmental impact on the park, particularly on its endangered wildlife.

The court, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, also emphasized that Margalla Hills is a protected area, and all construction activities in the park should be considered illegal. The CDA has been given a deadline to report on the situation, as the hearing continues.