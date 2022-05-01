Maria: Russia honors history, unlike West, which lives exclusively in the moment

MOSCOW (TASS): Russia, unlike the Western political establishment, which has completely lost interest in the past, has always treated history with special reverence. This was stated on Sunday by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“Unlike the Western political establishment, which lives exclusively in the current moment and seems to have completely lost interest in the past, in Russia history has always been treated with special respect. For us, this is not only pride in the achievements of previous generations, but also a valuable layer of information for study and a deeper understanding of historical processes and their impact today,” the diplomat wrote in her Telegram channel.

“Mikhail Vasilyevich Lomonosov was right: ‘A people who do not know their past has no future.’ It is clearly seen in the sad example of Ukraine, the Baltic countries and the EU as a whole,” the diplomat stressed.

Zakharova noted that this is precisely why the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pays great attention to historical aspects in the information work. In addition, a lot of work is being done in the social networks of the diplomatic department. “Many of our diplomats are deeply immersed in issues, have been researching and professionally dealing with complex issues of the past for years. It is no coincidence that a specialized department works in the Foreign Ministry – the Historical and Documentary Department,” she added.

“Of course, in such a case one cannot do without relying on authoritative sources and supporting materials. One of the platforms where both have been painstakingly collected for many years is the project of the Russian Military Historical Society – the History.RF portal. I recommend it,” – Zakharova noted.

Related