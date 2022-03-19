Maria: US launched program of whistleblowing and snitching

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The US authorities, demanding to provide data on the funds received as a result of actions with the participation of the Russian government, launched a program of “snitching and snitching,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“The United States, in the current difficult economic conditions (inflation is breaking records for half a century, gasoline prices have gone sky-high), apparently decided to support its people and launched a program to support whistleblowing and snitching. Washington urged its citizens to report where necessary, about all means, “obtained as a result of corrupt practices involving the Government of the Russian Federation,” she wrote on her Telegram channel, noting that the United States promises material rewards for this.

According to her, since the program is called the K-leptocracy Asset Recov-ery Rewards Program, first of all, Americans should pay attention to their own affairs.

“Where, for example, are the “Afghan billions” allocated for the reconstruction of the country and the development of its infrastructure, why was Kabul taken in three hours? Where do the millions allocated for USAID programs go? Where is the reporting on the results? On what basis is the illegitimate freezing of foreign assets carried out? In general, there is something to work on,” Zakharova said.

At the same time, she stressed that since the US Treasury decided to focus on Russia and members of its government, the US authorities responsible for combating corruption and combating bribery should inquire about the source of income of Andrey Kozyrev, a member of the former Russian government living in the US (Foreign Minister Russia in the 1990s), as well as all his contacts and business connections.

“There is evidence that he did not receive his dollars at the Foreign Minis-try’s cash desk. The Amer-ican government can transfer the material reward due to me to the Clinton fund, and at the same time check it too,” Zakharova added.

Related