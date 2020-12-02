Marino breaks TD record

Monitoring Desk

36 years ago today, Dan Marino threw his 37th (and 38th, 39th and 40th) TD of the season in a 45-34 loss to the Raiders, breaking the single-season record held at the time by both George Blanda and Y.A. Tittle.

He’d end the season — just his second in the league — with 48, which is still No. 5 all time.

The top 10: Full list.

1. Peyton Manning: 55 (2013)

2. (tie) Tom Brady (2007) and Patrick Mahomes (2018): 50

4. Manning: 49 (2004)

5. Marino: 48 (1984)

6. Drew Brees: 46 (2011)

7. Aaron Rodgers: 45 (2011)

8. Marino: 44 (1986)

9. Brees: 43 (2012)

10. (tie) Matthew Stafford (2011) and Kurt Warner (1999): 41

Courtesy: Axios