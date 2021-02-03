Mario accepts mandate to form Italy’s next govt

MILAN (Axios): Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank, has accepted a mandate from Italy’s president to form a national unity government.

Italy’s government collapsed last week over a dispute about the disbursement of recovery funds from the EU, and the popular prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, has been unable to cobble together a parliamentary majority. That task now falls to Draghi, with an election looming if he fails.

Italians voted overwhelmingly for populist parties in 2018, but with two wobbly coalitions having come and gone — and no votes having been cast — the ultimate establishment technocrat is now poised to take power.

The events have been dramatic but, in the context of Italy’s chaotic politics, not particularly unusual. Conte’s 2.5-year tenure is actually longer than most recent Italian prime ministers have managed.

He was an obscure law professor until 2018, elevated to prime minister not by voters but by two populist parties — Five Star and the League — searching for a figure they could both accept.