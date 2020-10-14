Maritime border talks begin between Israel-Lebanon, US is the facilitator

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: The Government of the United States and the Office of the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon on launch of Israel-Lebanon Maritime talks, released an official joint statement.

On Wednesday, Lebanon and Israel opened the first round of indirect talks over their disputed maritime border, ending after an hour with Lebanese state media reporting a second round to be held on October 28.

The US officials have confirmed that these talks are “purely technical” and not aiming on “normalization of relations between two states”.

In an official statement, Lebanon’s delegation head said he hopes the talks will resolve the maritime border dispute within a “reasonable time” and he added that “these talks is a first step in the thousand-mile march towards the demarcation” “Based on the higher interests of our country, we are looking to achieve a pace of negotiations that would allow us to conclude this dossier within reasonable time, Yassini said.

In the statement, the official sources of US State Department mentioned that representatives from the governments of Israel, Lebanon, and the United States met on October 14 to launch discussions.

These discussion were aimed at reaching consensus on a common Israel-Lebanon maritime boundary, cited the statement.

In addition to this the negotiations were mediated and facilitated by the U.S. team, led by Assistant Secretary David Schenker and Ambassador John Desrocher, and hosted by UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis, said the US State Department.

The Israeli delegation was headed by Udi Adiri, Director General of the Ministry of Energy. The Lebanese delegation was headed by Brigadier General Bassam Yassine, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Lebanese Armed Forces.

During this initial meeting, the representatives he-ld productive talks and rea-ffirmed their commitment to continue negotiations later this month, the official sources confirmed. On the other hand, Hezbollah and its allies have criticized the maritime talks.

Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc stressed that demarcating Lebanon’s maritime border dispute with Israel is not a sign of “reconciliation or normalization”.