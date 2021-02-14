Maritime exercise will promote regional peace

F.P. Report

KARACHI: On Sunday, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza attended the occasion as Chief Guest, where he underscored that the maritime exercise will play a significant role in promoting regional cooperation, peace and security.

On this visit CJCSC acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan Navy in conducting the Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 2021 in a befitting manner, the Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21 was being conducted under the slogan of “Together for Peace”.

This Multinational Exercise provides the forum to various participating nations to interact and promote Maritime cooperation, the press release mentioned. According to Paki-stan Navy press release, in tandem with various activities of the exercise, Intern-ational Bands Display and Maritime Counter Terrorism Demonstration were held at PNS QASIM Manora, Karachi.

While pouring out the details of the day, official press release mentioned that an impressive International Bands Display was presented by bands of the participating countries of AMAN 21, aiming to connect the countries through cultural legacies. The military bands from Sri Lanka, Tri Services of Pakistan, Sindh Rangers and Coast Guard played traditional and military tunes, the statement read.

It also mentioned that during the occasion fascinating melodies were appreciated by the audience and an enthralling Special Rifle Drill by Pak Marine was also a part of the event displaying excellent performance of spins and expert maneuvers.

Regarding the forceful displays, the statement mentioned that on the day, counter terrorism demonstration was another forceful display of strength and specialized skills by Special Operations Forces to counter acts of maritime terrorism, refine special operating procedures, exchange of professional expertise and to enhance interoperability with participating SOF teams.

Furthermore, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza lauded the professionalism of the participants.

While mentioning the significance of this military exercise, CJCSC also underlined that Exercise AMAN 21 would promote Regional cooperation and stability, greater interoperability and united resolve against terrorism and crimes in maritime domain.

A large number of ob-servers, foreign diplomats, personnel from the participating navies and senior officials of armed forces of Pakistan witnessed the International Bands Display and Counter terrorism demonstration, the press statement mentioned.

Nevertheless, Chief of the Naval Staff was also had a meeting with Deputy Commander RSNF Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Ahmed Bin Mohammad, Commander Brazilian Surface Fleet Rear Admiral Rogerio Da Rocha, in separate meetings, during the meeting the dignitaries discussed matters of defense collaborations and maritime security dynamics were discussed during the interactions.

While expressing his view, the Naval Chief thanked the dignitaries for participation in Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 21 to enhance the collaborative efforts for peace and maritime security.

During his address Naval Chief shed light on the Pakistan Navy’s initiatives for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) and regular bilateral/ multilateral engagements with other countries.

The dignitaries lauded and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and conduct of 7th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 21, the Navy press release added.

According to the official press statement the 9th International Maritime Conference (IMC) 2021 organized by National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), under the sponsorship of Pakistan Navy and being conducted in tandem with 7th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21, culminated with its second day proceedings. The IMC is themed on ‘Development of Blue Economy under a Secure and Sustainable Environment: A Shared Future for Western Indian Ocean Region’.

Further, friendly sports matches between officers and men of participating countries and Pakistan Navy were also organized which included cricket, basketball, Volleyball, shooting and Golf.

The Second Day of the IMC featured eminent international and national scholars to explicate variety of issues pertaining to maritime security, environment and relevant growth opportunities in the region, the statement runs.

During Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 21, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was called on by Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force Col HishamKhaleel Mubarak Aljarrah, Com-mander Djibouti Coast Guard Col Waiss Omar Bogoreh, Deputy Chief of Russian Navy HQ Rear Admiral Oleg Apishev, Flag Officer Commanding Sri Lankan Fleet Rear Admiral YMGB Jayath-ilake and Deputy Comman-der US NAVCENT Rear Admiral Curt Renshaw.