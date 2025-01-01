Mark Wood set to miss Test summer after knee surgery

LONDON: Fast bowler Mark Wood is likely to miss all of England’s home Tests this summer after undergoing surgery on a left knee injury.

The 35-year-old has been ruled out until the end of July, roughly around when the five-Test series against India is due to finish.

It means the next time Wood could play Test cricket is on the Ashes tour of Australia in November.

The injury to the Durham man is a huge blow to England in a year of two marquee Test series.

Head coach Brendon McCullum and Test captain Ben Stokes have a fondness for high pace and have now lost their fastest bowler for the home summer, with questions over whether Wood can return to face the Australians.

With Wood arguably England’s first-choice seamer in Test cricket, this injury casts further doubt on the wisdom of playing him at the Champions Trophy.

Jofra Archer has not played Test cricket since 2021 and is working his way back to full fitness in white-ball cricket, while Brydon Carse suffered foot problems at the Champions Trophy that subsequently ruled him out of the Indian Premier League. Josh Tongue is only just returning from a lay-off of well over a year.

An England statement said Wood had been “managing an ongoing issue” for more than a year, but he “experienced increased stiffness and discomfort” during the Champions Trophy.

Wood struggled with the injury during the defeat by Afghanistan, then missed the final game against South Africa.

The Champions Trophy and tour of India that preceded it was Wood’s return from an elbow injury that had kept him out of action since August of last year.

“I’m gutted to be out for so long after representing England across all formats since the start of last year,” said Wood. “But I’ve got every confidence that I’ll be back firing on all cylinders now that I’ve been able to sort my knee out.

“I want to thank the surgeon, the doctors, staff, my England teammates and coaches for their support – and, of course, our fans. I can’t wait to get back and contribute to what is going to be a huge 2025 for us as a team.”

England play a one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May before the series against India begins in late June.

