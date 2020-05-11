Market reopens as Pakistan eases lockdown after 47 days

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Small markets have reopened – with implementation over standard operating procedures (SOPs) – after 47 days as Pakistan has on Monday eased the coronavirus lockdown.

Punjab

Small markets have reopened in Punjab where barbers and beauty parlors have also been allowed to work while shopping malls, plazas and educational institutions still remain closed. No business will be conducted on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The provincial government has extended the lockdown till May 31.

Sindh

Public transport, cinemas and recreational spots remain closed in Sindh along with gaming zones and cafes. The provincial regime has issued SOPs and declared Friday, Saturday and Sunday as ‘safe days’ during which complete lockdown will be observed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also allowed to conduct business activities for four days a week while markets will remain shut for three days.

Balochistan

Smart lockdown has started in Balochistan and the provincial regime has announced to take strict action against those who violate SOPs.

Islamabad

The lockdown has also been eased in the federal capital with new SOPs. General stores, bakeries, atta chakkis, vegetable shops are allowed to remain open from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM. All big markets and salons remain closed.