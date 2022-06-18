Markets to close at 9pm in Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Following the footsteps of Sindh, Punjab government as part of an energy conservation plan has decided to close markets and a notification in this regard is expected to be issued soon by 9pm.

According to sources, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, in a major decision, approved the implementation of power saving plan in the province from June 20, the notification of which is likely to be issued soon. Sources further said that the markets of major cities of the province will open from 8 am to 9 pm from Monday. The Chief Minister after meeting business leaders decided that in the first phase, energy conservation plan will be implemented in major cities, including Lahore.

Markets in major cities including the Chief Minister s Office Lahore will be closed from Monday at 9 pm, while pharmacies, bakeries, petrol pumps have been exempted. 63 markets of Lahore will be closed at 9 pm. In the first phase, the ban will be for two months, with further decisions to be made after July and August. On Friday, the Sindh government had issued a notification ordering the closure of markets by 9pm, marriage halls 10:30pm and restaurants by 11pm as part of an energy conservation plan.

The Sindh Home Department, stated that due to the prevalent power outages there is an urgent need to take the effective measures for the conservation of energy through a two-pronged balanced approach i.e., to utilize the daylight hours for business activities and to minimize the possible adverse impact on the business activities. “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 CrPC and Section 14(3) and Section 16 of the National Disaster Management Authority Act 2010, with the approval of Chairman, Sindh Provincial Commission, following specific restrictions are hereby imposed within the territorial limits of the Sindh Province with immediate effect,” the notification said.