Married people are less likely to develop dementia than singletons

Monitoring Desk

MICHIGAN: In the study, the researchers analysed data from more than 15,000 people from five groups – those who were married, divorced or separated, widowed, never married and cohabiters.

The data was collected over 14 years, and included information about the participants’ cognitive function, chronic conditions and behaviours.

The results revealed that married people were the least likely to develop dementia, while divorcees were the most likely to.

In particular, divorced men were shown to be at the greatest risk of developing the condition with age.

Delving deeper into the results, the researchers found that health-related factors, such as behaviours and chronic conditions, slightly influenced risk among the divorced and married, but didn’t seem to affect other marital statuses.

While the reason for the link between marriage and dementia remains unclear, the researchers hope their findings will help doctors to identify people most at risk of the condition.

Professor Liu added: “These findings will be helpful for health policy makers and practitioners who seek to better identify vulnerable populations and to design effective intervention strategies to reduce dementia risk.”

Courtesy: (mirror.co.uk)