Marriyum Aurangzeb rejects rumors of Nawaz Sharif going abroad for treatment

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected the rumors that incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is going abroad for treatment, on Wednesday.

While talking to media persons in Lahore, she said that Nawaz Sharif’s health is stable now. Talking about Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s Azadi March, she said the protest will be staged against the incompetence of the incumbent government.

Marriyum Aurangzeb maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements are regrettable. She said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government is used to stage sit-ins which is why it has locked down the country itself. The government should arrest the whole country under 16 MPO, she taunted.