Marriyum Aurangzeb says elections will be held in August 2023

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said the government will not be blackmailed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the elections will be held in August 2023.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Marriyum asked Imran Khan to sit and relax in house and wait for elections till August 2023.

Marriyum said the PTI’s government has done the politics of revenge for four years, adding that why the things which he (Imran Khan) said today were not said by him (Imran) during his rule of four years.

Marriyum posed a question that how the masses will not forget the civil disobedience, which was done by PTI.

Marriyum flayed PTI leadership and said: “Even if you do the preparations for a century, the masses will not stood by your side”.

Marriyum took a dig at PTI Chairman and said that he (Imran Khan) is responsible for attack on Parliament and Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV), adding that when (Imran) was premier for four years, why didn’t he held a decision of Model Town case.

Marriyum questioned PTI leadership that why the masses should elect the party (PTI), which has failed to fulfil even a single promise with them, adding that the masses have rejected PTI.

Marriyum alleged that according to the plan, PTI workers have injured the policemen, adding that if the PTI’s protest was peaceful, then how the weapons have collected.

Marriyum said setting the trees on fire and announcing the ‘Bloody March’ are against the democratic rights, adding that if PTI will took to the streets again with weapons and sticks, then more strict action will be taken.

Marriyum said if they (PTI) launched the campaign on social media against the policemen, then they have to face its consequences, adding that she condemned the attack on media and journalists during the Long March.

The Information Minister said that Imran Khan is giving threat to the Supreme Court.

Marriyum lambasted the PTI Chairman and said he (Imran Khan) had promise to create the opportunity for citizens of providing 10m jobs and to build 5m houses, adding but the promises were not kept by PTI.