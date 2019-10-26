Marriyum Aurangzeb thanks the nation for praying for Nawaz

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb thanked people for praying for Nawaz Sharif, who was granted interim bail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference, on Saturday.

After the ruling by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Marriyum thanked people and urged them to keep praying for Nawaz.

“Nawaz’s platelet count has improved due to the treatment. I will urge you to keep praying for him,” she said.

A large number of PML-N workers gathered outside the Services Hospital in Lahore and celebrated the decision announced by the IHC.

Nawaz granted interim bail in Al-Azizia case

The petition was heard by a two-member divisional bench that included IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. The court had excluded Justice Aamir Farooq, as he is on a holiday.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had approached the court for an early hearing regarding the disposition of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s sentence today.

In today’s hearing, the court accepted the bail plea until Tuesday against two bail bonds worth Rs2 million.

During the hearing, Additional Prosecutor General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that the authority has no objection to the bail of Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds.

During the hearing, the IHC chief justice said that if the government opposes the bail plea then the court will dismiss the petition for Nawaz’s bail. “During this time period, if anything happens to Nawaz Sharif then the government and the NAB will be responsible,” remarked the court’s top judge.

He further said that ministers have been trying to place the entire matter on the court’s jurisdiction, which is why ‘a yes or no’ answer is needed.

Following which, the AAG responded that the federal government has nothing to do with this entire matter and they ‘cannot take any responsibility’.

The court ordered the AAG to take clear directions from Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing the case earlier, remarked that the bench was set to hear the case on Tuesday. He added that the provincial government is empowered to dispose off a prisoner’s sentence, therefore the issue should have never come before the court.