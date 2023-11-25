Marriyum Aurangzeb’s non-bailable arrest warrant issued

2 hours ago
by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb in a hate speech case.

ATC Judge Abhar Gull heard incitement case against PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif and others.

PML-N leader Javed Latif appeared in the court and marked his attendance. However, Aurangzeb did not attend court hearing.

To which, the court issued her non-bailable arrest warrant and cancelled Javed Latif’s warrant.

The court directed PML-N leader Latif and others to attend the hearing on December 9 and adjourned the further proceedings.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged with the Green Town police station, following a press conference of Latif in Islamabad. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Imam Masjid Irshad-ul-Rehman.

The case was registered for inciting people against PTI chief by making false statements. The complainant accused Latif of inciting the people intentionally in consultation with Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

You may also like