Marriyum, German envoy agree on bilateral coop

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Germany have agreed on bilateral cooperation in the fields of film, art and culture. The agreement was reached in a meeting of German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, said a press release issued here on Friday.

During the meeting, a discussion was also held on a proposal for cooperation with the University of Babelsberg and the University of Television and Film Munich. Marriyum Aurangzeb apprised the German Ambassador about the Film and Culture Policy of the Government of Pakistan and the incentives given under the policy. She said that the government was desirous of showing the beauty, culture and civilization of Pakistan to the whole world through screen tourism. Foreign filmmakers should benefit from special concessions given for filmmaking in Pakistan, she said.

The minister sought support from German institutions for technical training in film, art, and culture for Pakistani students. “Film, art and culture can be promoted by cooperation between German and Pakistani private educational institutions,” she said. The minister appreciated the services of German NGOs GIZ and Hans Seidel Foundation in Pakistan.

She also expressed her gratitude for the German assistance of 18.4 million Euros to the flood victims in Pakistan. Germany’s promise to provide 84 million euros in aid to the International Conference on Climate Change was another proof of Germany’s friendship with Pakistan, the minister maintained. The volume of bilateral trade is 4 billion dollars which needs to be increased, said the minister. She opined and Allama Iqbal and Goethe were common assets between the two countries and with the establishment of Iqbal- Goethe Art and Culture Center in Berlin, the people of the two countries will come closer to each other. She appreciated the German media for reporting the situation in Pakistan in an objective and impartial manner which was commendable.