Marriyum: Imran Khan has no right to question govt’s economic policies

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said Imran Khan had no right to question the economic policies of the current government which had been striving to undo the “mess” created by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime in its four-year tenure.

She, in a tweet, said ironically, the “shameless person”, who pushed the country into an economic quagmire with his own hands, had the audacity to lift finger on others.

He (Imran Khan) did not only ruin the economy but also “plunged the country into political and constitutional crises”, the minister added.

#عمران_داری_معیشت_لے_ڈوبی

انگلی وہ بے شرم اُٹھا رہا ہے جس نے چار سال اپنے ہاتھوں سے پاکستان کی معیشت کو آگ لگائی ،آئینی وسیاسی عدم استحکام مچایا.2016 میں عمرانی منصوبے کا آغاز ملک کے خلاف سازش کی شروعات تھی،6.2 %پر ترقی کرتی معیشت،3 % کی مہنگائی کی شرح بے روزگاری یہاں نہ پہنچتی pic.twitter.com/ZoZsTaCAcS — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) March 2, 2023

The minister also shared some pictures on her Twitter handle giving a complete analysis of the economic performance of the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz respective governments.

She said the launch of “Imrani Project” in 2016 was the beginning of a conspiracy against Pakistan.

The economic growth would not have nosedived if that project was not launched, she said, adding the inflation and the unemployment rate had also increased due to the wrong economic policies of the PTI’s government.