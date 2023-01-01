Marriyum lashes out at Zalmay for tweet supporting Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday came down hard on Zalmay Khalilzad for his tweet supporting Imran Khan.

“The origin of American conspiracy and the imported regime has come to light”, she said in a statement. The minister said that the Jewish lobby had come forward to save its stooge and handlers of the criminal involved in foreign funding were coming to light.

She said the nexus of foreign funding was exposed now and it was also proved who was the foreign agent. She said that the foreign puppet had committed the worst human rights abuses during his four-year rule as he had been labelled a media predator at the international level.

Marriyum said the foreign stooge was responsible for the financial, political and diplomatic disaster in Pakistan. She alleged that international lobbyists had mobilized to create a civil war in Pakistan, and Zalmay’s tweet was a link to that plan.