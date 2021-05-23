Marriyum: PM is relaunching Shehbaz’s initiated projects

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has warned PTI government against making billions in commission over rebranding Shehbaz Sharif’s E-Learning Program and re-launching it as Imran Khan’s vision. It was said by the PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb during a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday. She accused the PTI government for following a set pattern since day-1 of its government in the country. According to her, the pattern is demonizing projects of development and public welfare set up by PML-N government, shutting them down over baseless allegations, rebranding the same projects, and re-launching those projects with modified names and portraying as PTI initiatives.

While criticizing the PTI government she the Punjab government was mulling over the launch of E-schooling and E-learning program in Punjab in coming days. She also echoed against PTI’s claims of Imran’s vision of ‘E-government’ and E-Library and termed them Shahbaz’s manifesto during the past. She claimed that the E-Learning program was launched by Shehbaz Sharif in 2014 to 2018, under which over 1 million books were made available online. She said that under this program resource material was transformed into E-learning material and E-libraries were set up for 20 districts of Punjab. From nursery to 12th grade all syllabus had been converted to E-books. This included E-Library, E-Rozgar, E-Internship, E-Smart school, I-pads and laptops provision, technology park, digital programs, and millions of digitized books. She observed that PTI government is now gearing up to make billions of corruption and commission money over this relaunching.