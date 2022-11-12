Marriyum says ‘Foreign agent’ has made this country a spectacle

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that ‘foreign agent’ Imran Khan has become a ‘spectacle’ but now is time for his show to stop.

The information minister in her statement on Saturday said that for four years, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been putting up a spectacle of unworthiness, ineptness and lies. He put up a show by tossing people’s honour, running a dirty campaign against martyrs and inciting rebellion in the institutions.

Aurangzeb alleged that the PTI chairman sacrificed national interests for personal politics. She hammered the former premier for creating a spectacle of unemployment and inflation in the country. She said he looted the country by selling (Tosha khana) watches and accepting necklaces.

She said but now Imran Khan himself has become a spectacle and it’s time for his show to stop.