Martyrs are pride of our nation: Marriyum

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said martyrs were pride of the nation and their sacrifices would never go in vain.

“Our martyrs have sacrificed their lives for the right path,” she said while offering her condolence to the family of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan, who embraced martyrdom in Balochistan during the helicopter crash.

Marriyum, accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to the residence of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan, met his (Talha) mother and offered “Fateha” for the departed soul.

She sympathized with Major Talha mother and paid tribute to him for rendering great sacrifice for the country.

The entire nation was proud of the mothers who gave birth to the sons like Talha Mannan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said, adding his sacrifice for the country would never be forgotten.

The minister said every officer and solider of Pakistan Army was completely devoted to the service of the country.

Meanwhile, :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that government had united the nation on the occasion of August 14 with colours of love and

harmony.

Using the hashtag ‘PakistanAt75’, she shared a video of a special event held in front of the Parliament as part of the Independence Day celebrations on her official twitter handle.

The minister further said in her tweet that the Parliament on Constitution Avenue was the center of aspirations, desires and wishes of the people. She said a magnificent display of fireworks in front of the Parliament was proof that “we are a living nation.

‘Azm-e- Aali Shan, Shad Rahey Pakistan’.”

