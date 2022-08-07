Martyrs of attack on PTI MPA’s vehicle laid to rest

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: All the four martyrs of an attack on the PTI MPA vehicle were laid to rest at their ancestral graveyards here on Sunday. The Lower Dir deputy commissioner Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi along with other administration officers attended the funeral prayer of the Dir Levis sepoy Bacha Rawan at the Ouch Cricket Stadium. A contingent of Dir Levis personnel saluted the martyr who was laid to rest with official dignity and honour. The two relatives of the MPA Liaqat Khan were buried at Gal Maidan. Moving scenes were witnessed during their funeral prayers.

Four persons including two cops were killed while a PTI MPA from Maidan Lower Dir Malik Liaqat Khan along with two other relatives were injured when the lawmaker’s vehicle came under attack in his home town in the limits of Zaimdara police station late on Saturday night, residents and Rescue 1122 sources said. They said the MPA was returning home after attending a funeral prayer at Nagotal Maidan when unknown militants attacked his vehicle.

The attackers opened indiscriminate firing on the inmates. As a result four persons including a police constable Naseer, Dir Levis sepoy Bcha Rawan, brother of the MPA Jehan Alam and his nephew Yasir were killed on the spot. The MPA himself along with his personal secretary Muhammad Shuiab, Huzaifa and Shakireen were seriously injured. The injured were shifted to the DHQ hospital Timergara by the Rescue 1122 emergency team.

The lawmaker was later referred to Peshawar due to his critical condition. The law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area soon after the attack. The accused, taking advantage of the dark, escaped from the crime scene. A search operation was started in the area. The Zaimdara police registered a case and started further investigation.

According to hospital sources the MPA Malik Liaqat had multiple wounds on his body; however his condition was out of danger. Maidan, the home town of Maulana Sufi Muhammad, the founder of the TNSM was once remained under the TTP control in 2009. Later after a military offensive the area was cleared of the militants. Residents said that some of the militant commanders had fled to Afghanistan and they continued to operate from there to sabotage peace in the region.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take necessary steps for the immediate arrest of the suspects involved in the attack. Condemning the incident, the chief minister termed it a cowardly act and said that the culprits cannot escape from the law.

“The people involved in the incident will be arrested and brought to justice,” said CM. CM Mahmood in his latest tweet also wished for the speedy recovery of the MPA and other people who got injured. He expressed condolences to the families of the martyred police and levies personnel.

