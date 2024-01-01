Marwat flays poor performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s govt

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat has said that PTI was ruling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last ten years but performance of PTI provincial government have been zero regarding uplifts work.

Addressing a corner meeting in Abbottabad, if votes were given on the basis of performance, it would have been very difficult for PTI to form government in KP.

Marwat said he got disturbed when he looked at the poor infrastructure in the area from where many Chief Minsters had been elected. He said there are no road in Abbottabad which is a testament to the poor performance of PTI elected ministers. He said PTI manifesto of uplift is not seen in Abbottabad, no development has been done in the area.

Marwat said he was disappointed with the performance of his own party’s elected representatives. Abbottabad local MNA and MPA did not participate in his programme.