Maryam asks KP to vote carefully

F.P. Report

ABBOTTABAD: PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday asked the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to exercise their right to vote judiciously, saying their ballot would decide the province’s future.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif shared the party manifesto with the nation earlier in the day and he had never any claim that he could not fulfil, she said. The three-time prime minister had already planned how to reduce the electricity prices, she said, as people in Pakistan are facing an unprecedented cost of living crisis amid a persistent inflation.

She was addressing a rally in Abbottabad – the main town in the Hazara region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the PML-N aims at a strong showing to boost its chances of forming government in the province. Maryam said manifesto wasn’t just a piece of paper and represented a firm commitment with the people. But the party, which ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 10 years, didn’t deliver, she added.

Their manifesto was to give petrol bombs to the youth and stealing the watches, she remarked and compared the PTI with the PML-N, saying that Nawaz had provided laptops to the youngsters and uprooted terrorism from Pakistan. Everyone knows what is written in their manifesto, Maryam remarked and reminded the charged crowd about the attacks carried out on military installations on May 9.

The PML-N has seen its number of seats dwindling both at the provincial and national level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after forming the provincial government in 1997 for a variety reasons as it previously remained unable to regain the lost ground. However, the PML-N wants to revive its fortunes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so enhance its stature at the national level and get rid of the Punjab-centric label.

Maryam said the projects completed by Nawaz were on the right and left of those criticised him, as she asked the people whether modern transport system like Orange Line and health services were not a right of those living in Abbottabad and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The rally in Abbottabad was not originally part of her schedule, but they received a message that the people in the city were waiting for her, she told the charged crowd.