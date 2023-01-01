Maryam hits out at top judge over audio leaks verdict

F.P. Report

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday took a jibe at Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial a day after the apex court stayed the proceedings of a high-powered judicial commission on audio leaks.

Reacting to the larger bench verdict, the PML-N leader said the CJP’s move to bar the commission from working is “proof and admission of his guilt”. “The person sitting on the highest seat of justice is using his position to avoid accountability. If you [CJP Bandial] and your mother-in-law are clean, shouldn’t you face the law? Or, being the chief justice, the law does not apply to you?” the PML-N leader wrote on her official Twitter handle.

She further said that the CJP “deserved to be punished for making a mockery of the law and judiciary to save his family”. Her statement comes as the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Supreme Court have been at loggerheads over several issues including the federal government’s refusal to hold Punjab elections on May 14 despite the top court’s verdict. The ruling alliance has also accused CJ Bandial of giving “undue facilitation” to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and demanded his resignation.