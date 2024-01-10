Maryam Nawaz all praise for PM on people-friendly budget

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed satisfaction and praised the incumbent government headed by PM Shehbaz Sharif over the presentation of the people-friendly budget.

The CM said under the leadership of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif, the path to prosperity has been started.

She said the budget was in sync with the wishes of the people as utmost regard has been paid to provide relief to the masses.

She expressed the hope that the country’s economy would improve in the future.