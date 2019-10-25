Maryam Nawaz allowed to stay with Nawaz Sharif in hospital after his health deteriorates

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Following the deteriorating health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Imran Khan has allowed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, who is on judicial remand in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, to stay with her father Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital in Lahore, on Friday.

According to local news channel report, PM Imran Khan has contacted Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar and directed him to take Maryam Nawaz to her father.

On the other hand, the former PM’s health condition has worsened after his platelet count significantly dropped to less than 7,000. The medical team said that he is suffering from acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), an immune disorder that leads to an abrupt and sharp drop in blood platelets.

A doctor said the treatment has been started after the diagnosis was confirmed, adding that the ailment was treatable in Pakistan and intravenous treatment has commenced started.

The PML-N supremo was rushed to the Services Hospital from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office on Monday night after a massive drop in his platelet count.

Nawaz Sharif received transfusions of mega units of platelets at the hospital the next day. However, his condition deteriorated again on Wednesday evening after the platelet count fell sharply to a life-threatening level of 7,000.

Dr Adnan Khan, a personal physician of Sharif, had raised an alarm about his deteriorating health, urging the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government to immediately shift him to hospital for treatment.

Later, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was taken to the hospital to inquire about the health of her father where she was briefed by medical board about present health condition of Nawaz Sharif. On the occasion, Maryam said government would be responsible if anything happens to her father.

She was also shifted to a room adjacent to her father’s ward for medical checkup. However, in the wee hours of Thursday, She was shifted back to the jail.