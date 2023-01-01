Maryam Nawaz: Imran now looking up to judiciary for return to power

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz has said that since the establishment has withdrawn its support for Imran Khan, he is trying to return to power through judiciary.

The PML-N leader said former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran needed crutches to gain power.

“But the establishment has withdrawn its support for Imran. Now he wants to take the reins of power with the help of judiciary.”

Maryam stated this while addressing the young party leaders in Lahore on Tuesday.

Firing a broadside at former prime minister Imran Khan, Maryam said that the PTI chairman has no economic plan as all his narratives are based on lies.

She expressed her exasperation that the former premier during his interview with Voice of America the other day gave a clean chit to the US whom he used to blame for the regime change.

“Now he (Imran) says that America was not behind the regime change, it was former Army Chief General ® Qmar Javed Bajwa who was behind it,” she added. She derided the PTI chief for always changing his narratives. She wondered how Imran could sleep after telling so many lies.

Maryam said that Imran kept holding meetings with ex-COAS Bajwa even after the removal of his government. “He talked about giving the life-long extension to the same man whom he dubbed Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq,” she added.

The PML-N leader said that she had already warned that cipher was a blatant lie.

“Where his slogans about Ghulami Namanzoor (servitude unacceptable) have gone,” she wondered adding that why did he incite people against America when he was not against it.

She said that we were looking for former chief justice who declared Imran “Sadiq” and “Amin”.

She said that Imran always harped on accountability but he put the locks on accountability offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said that the government could not create jobs as it was confronted with adverse economic situation but urged the youth to find online jobs after making research on their laptops.

She said that the PML-N government distributed free laptops among youths during its previous regime.

She said that Imran promised 10 million jobs but he reneged on his promise and ran away.

She said that the PTI chief did not have any economic plan. Not to talk of any mega project, he did not even launch a single development project, she maintained.

“When we see his lies on social media, we feel bad. We confront the PTI with facts on social media,” she added.

She rued that our neighbouring country brought about a revolution in the field of Information Technology while the former premier just hoodwinked Pakistani youth.

She lamented that PTI chief wanted Pakistan to default but the government did not let it happen.

She said that Imran’s wife and Farah Gogi were involved in corruption of billions of rupees. The PTI chief used to level corruption charges on others, but he himself was proved corrupt, she deplored.

Maryam wondered if corruption was committed by Imran, why the children of other people should be put behind the bars when ‘his own children are living comfortably in London’.

Meanwhile, the PML-N has decided to bring about major changes in party’s organizational structure and its constitution.

Sources said that the party has decided to include social media wing into its constitution.

Chief Organizer Maryam has directed to expedite work on making social media a party wing.

She tasked party Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal to start work on it.

She also decided to relaunch the PML-N student wing.

The suggestions made to amend the PML-N constitution will be presented in the party’s general council meeting for approval.

Courtesy: (24news)