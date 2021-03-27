Maryam Nawaz says her party waiting for Fazl’s reaction on PPP

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that her party was waiting for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s reaction to Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) act of getting its candidate appointed as opposition leader in the Senate unilaterally.

Talking to the media persons outside Lahore High Court (LHC), Maryam Nawaz said people were now well-acquainted with the narrative of each and every party.

“A visible line has been drawn between those sincere to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) mission, and those pretending to be its supporters,” she remarked.

Referring to the PPP’s March 26 step to get its candidate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani appointed as leader of the opposition in Senate without taking parties forming the PDM into confidence, Maryam said, “It was sad that democracy was harmed for the sake of a small seat; Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) votes were sought for getting PPP candidate appointed as leader of the opposition in the Upper House.”

“If you were really dying for the seat, why did not you talk to Nawaz Sharif,” the PML-N vice-president said, and added it was for the first time in the country’s history that members of the treasury benches assisted in the appointment of the opposition leader.

Addressing the PPP, Maryam said, “If you also want to be called ‘selected’, you will have to follow the ‘selected’ prime minister.”

“I am glad that they are now calling the PDM’s narrative, Maryam Nawaz’s narrative,” Maryam Nawaz said, adding “Our narrative is out there for the entire country to see. It is Nawaz Sharif’s narrative; it is the narrative of democracy, of law and the Constitution.”

When asked about the future of the PDM, Maryam desisted from giving a definitive answer, but made her displeasure known. “I am waiting for PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rahman to take a position on this matter.

However, I deeply regret that despite understanding the situation and despite having the wisdom, you [Gilani] have dealt a massive blow to democracy, our cause and the public’s struggle for their right to rule for a very minor and inconsequential office.”

“I also feel this damage has been done primarily to you, because the people are watching who is standing where and who is continuing to struggle,” she continued.

“This is not the PDM’s defeat, of which the PML-N remains a part. It is the defeat of the people who sacrificed their principles for an inconsequential office,” Maryam said.

Maryam said “What good is a leader of opposition anyway? It’s not like we could have formed a government with it even if the PML-N got the post.

This is a very meaningless, very transitionary victory, and I regret that for this small gain, you have taken votes from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).”

“If you really wanted this meaningless and inconsequential post, you should have asked Nawaz Sharif for it,” she said and added “He gave you all 83 of his party’s votes in the National Assembly to elect Yousaf Raza Gilani.

If he can also give you all 17 of his senators for the Senate chairman’s election, he [Nawaz Sharif] would have given this to you as well if you had just asked him for it.”

Maryam went on to claim that the PML-N’s candidate for opposition leader in the Senate, Azam Nazeer Tarar, had received a phone call from Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani offering him the support of three or four BAP senators for his candidature.

“He [Tarar] told him I don’t need your votes. I am with my party and my party has a position which I will not betray. I cannot betray the PDM.”

Maryam Nawaz visited the Lahore High Court on Saturday to submit surety bond of Rs1 million for bail in the Jatti Umra land allotment case.

On March 24, the LHC granted pre-arrest bail to Maryam, who was summoned by the NAB on March 26 for interrogation in connection with the land allotment case.