Maryam Nawaz says PM can’t escape accountability

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has addressed her tweets to Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that times are changed and he cannot save himself from accountability no matter how much of state power he uses.

“Your crime list contains not only revenge from political opponents but also use of state institutions such as FIA for personal score-settling. You will have to answer for that,” she said to the prime minister. “You are not from heavens that a minor criticism of yours will cause citizens to face imprisonment or trespassing on their houses,” she added.

“My mother on the deathbed was as respectable as your wife. The same respect should have been given to the sisters and daughters of political opponents, and to Asma Sherazi, Sana Bucha, and Ghareeda Farooqi [female news anchors],” Maryam noted. “But at that time, you were not only part of this dirty game but also encouraged your ignorant ministers,” she deplored.

“People express fear the way you do when power slips from their hands. Your acts remind last days of Musharraf [former president],” she stated.