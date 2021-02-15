Maryam Nawaz says there could be no-confidence motion amid Senate polls

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said she was proud of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for allocating senate tickets to workers instead of multi-billionaires candidates.

“This is a real change,” Maryam Nawaz said while talking to media persons in Lahore on Monday before leaving for a public rally in Daska, Sialkot in connection with the upcoming bye-elections on N-75. The polling on the vacant seat will be held on February 19.

The PML-N Vice President even predicted observing the situations it may be possible that there would be a no-confidence motion amid the Senate polls 2021.

When asked who will bring the no-confidence motion, Maryam Nawaz said, “It will be introduced by the people’s wrath against allotting the tickets to trillionaires.”

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) already said that at least 100 candidates submitted their nomination papers so far with Returning Officers (ROs) for contesting the election on Senate vacant seats to be held on March 3.

According to officials, 17 candidates have filed their nomination papers from Punjab, 22 from Sindh, 30 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 from Balochistan and six from Islamabad.

As many as 23 nomination papers have been submitted for Women seats while eight for Non-Muslim and 18 nomination papers have been submitted for Technocrats and Ulema seats besides 51 for General seats.

Maryam Nawaz gave credit to the people of Pakistan who even went ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance against the government policies.

“Opposition was late and eventually had to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people’s voice against the government,” she further added. She said she wished that PDM may remain intact even after this government because PDM should give a new charter to the country.

The PML-N Vice President revealed she has to undergo surgery which cannot be conducted in Pakistan. Despite this, Maryam Nawaz said she would not request the government to de-listing of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Maryam said: “My life and death would be in Pakistan and by the will of Allah Almighty, she would not go abroad and eventually the incumbent government has to go.”