Maryam Nawaz says Zaman Park’s incident shows how Sicilian mafia works 

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said the recent Zaman Park Lahore fiasco shows in what ways the Sicilian mafia and Godfather act.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, she termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a ‘terrorist group’, adding that the state will have to think of removing the tag of a political party from PTI. She also termed party chairman Imran Khan a ‘terrorist’ for ‘inciting workers and supporters’ against law enforcers. She regretted that PTI workers pelted stones at the police. “We will fight to save the country not to win the elections”, she added.

She hinted the events that took place in Zaman Park for the last four to five days have not been seen in the history of Pakistan. The events of Zaman Park and the international support Imran Khan received after resisting arrest through his supporters had her convinced that the PTI chief is a “foreign-funded” agent tasked to spread chaos in Pakistan.

She said she sees no difference between what is happening in the Kacha area of Sindh and in Zaman Park. Both are attacking the state machinery with the help of banned outfits. “Imran Khan hid behind his supporters while they attacked police personnel who were there to arrest him to just produce him in court in the same fashion as “gangsters”.”

She urged the government to deal with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as it would treat a terrorist organization.

She also raised doubts over the international condemnation the police action on Zaman Park received and said that if people like Zalmay Khalilzad are condemning action against him (Imran Khan), she is convinced, keeping in view the “foreign funding case”, that Imran Khan is a foreign-funded agent of chaos.

“None can fight state and if the state wants to arrest someone, it could be done in minutes, but the government was careful as it didn’t want the men, women and children who were there at Zaman Park,” said Maryam Nawaz.

Responding to a recent offer by PTI chairman Imran Khan that he is ready to sit with everybody for the sake of the country, Maryam said the time has passed to sit and negotiate with the former premier.

PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz claimed Imran Khan filed the Panama petition to the court at the call at back of then chief justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

Maryam appealed to the court not to arrest Imran Khan before completing the trial of all cases against him. She added that it takes no more than 5 minutes to catch him. She said that the state was on the back foot because it could not harm people but if action is not taken against this political party then that will raise a question mark.

PTI workers and police clashed for nearly four days as Zaman Park virtually became a battleground, with the law enforcers trying to get through supporters and arrest Khan. Scores of people — including police personnel and PTI workers — were injured in the process as the law enforcers fired teargas.