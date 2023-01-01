Maryam Nawaz sets the tone for Nawaz’s address at Minan-i-Pakistan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz addressed a large gathering of PML-N supporters at the Minar-i-Pakistan in the wake of the party’s supremo arrival in the country.

She said despite many difficulties faced by PML-N supremo, the people of Pakistan have shown respect to their beloved leaders ultimately as he has returned to Pakistan with a vision for future.

She said, while standing next to former Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz, that the talk about the rift in the PML-N was anything but a reality.

She also mentioned that she would not talk in detail as the PML-N supporters have gathered to listen to their leader’s address.