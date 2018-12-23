Maryam prays for her parents in latest tweet

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, on Sunday broke her silence in her first tweet in five months.

In her latest tweet, she prayed for her father Nawaz Sharif hours before an accountability court to deliver its judgment in Flagship Investment and Al-Aziziya references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former prime minister in line with Supreme Court ruling in Panama Papers case.

“The last time I saw HER was in the coffin. The last time I saw HIM smile was with HER. May Allah have mercy on both of you. Ameen,” Maryam Nawaz tweeted, sharing pictures of her parents Nawaz Sharif and late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.