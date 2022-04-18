Maryam reacts to Imran’s remarks over toshakhana gifts

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has reacted to Imran Khan’s remarks over state gifts from Toshakhana, saying that nobody could claim state gifts on their own.

In her Twitter message, Maryam Nawaz said that only state authorities could decide on the state gifts [from Toshakhana] but not by any individual. She added that he [Imran Khan] should open his eyes now as his ‘fake government and [political] future’ are concluded. The PML-N VP claimed that Imran Khan will have to face accountability.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has responded to the criticism over the Toshakhana’s state gifts by saying, “My gifts, my choice.”

During an informal talk with the journalists, Khan said that records have been maintained regarding the Toshakhana gifts.

He added that a president had sent a gift to his residence which he kept with him after paying 50% of the net worth to Toshakhana.

The former premier said that during the PTI tenure, the value of Toshakhana gifts was increased from 15% to 50%. Khan added that if he was willing to make money through illegal means, he would declare his residence as a camp house to earn millions.

Imran Khan said that DHA plots were also distributed among the personnel of the armed forces and they were allowed to do whatever they want to do with them.

Regarding Farah Khan, he said that neither she was not having any government post nor ministry, then how could she receive bribes.

He asked the opponents to prove the allegations via evidence.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had told the senior journalists a few days ago that he could confirm the selling of Toshakhana’s state gifts by ex-PM Imran Khan in a foreign country.