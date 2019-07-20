Maryam rejects possibility of deal for Nawaz’s clemency

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday rejected the possibility of a deal with certain quarters for party chief’s clemency.

“We are not in contact with anyone and Nawaz would not have been in jail if we were open for a deal,” Maryam said in a brief discussion with journalists. “People like Imran Khan can fulfil the demands for a deal but Nawaz and the party can’t backstab democracy and break the trust of people.”

The PML-N leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has to take the military leadership with him to Washington because the entire international community is aware of the fact that he is ‘selected’.

Meanwhile, an Accountability Court dismissed the National Accountability Bureau plea against Maryam in the Avenfield reference. Earlier this month, the court’s judge Mohammad Bashir issued summons for Maryam Nawaz as the NAB claimed that the trust deeds produced by her in the case were bogus.

The court dismissed the plea, declaring it inadmissible for hearing.

Maryam Nawaz’s court appearance came a day after former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s arrest from NAB in relation to the LNG case.

Maryam Nawaz, while reacting to a series of arrest of her party leaders, said that even if the entire PML-N was put behind bars, the government still cannot run the country.