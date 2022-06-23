Maryam, Sajid Mir discuss strategy for success of PML-N candidates in by-polls

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Senator Sajid Mir, who is also the chief of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan, called on PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Jati Umra on Thursday and discussed with her the overall political situation of the country.

Prof Sajid Mir informed Maryam Nawaz about his meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London. He also conveyed her an important message of Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said: “At present, there is a PDM government in the federation, and, there is a coalition government in Punjab too.” She added, “We are aware of the plight of the people. Inflation and other issues have to be addressed by all national political parties.”

She flayed, “The Imrani government shook the country from its foundation. It will take time for the country to get back on its feet. One party alone cannot get the country out of the quagmire of problems.” She castigated, “The Imrani government plunged Pakistan into global isolation. We cannot live without the world.”

She loathed, “We cherish national stability and national dignity. But the Imrani Fitna is once again threatening to organise riots in the name of protest.”

She claimed, “The faces of Imrani Fitna have unveiled. The people have seen their real face. Now, they will not be deceived anymore.”

She also lauded the democratic and political struggle of Prof Sajid Mir, stating: “Prof Sajid Mir is our elder. I pay tribute to his democratic and political struggle. Prof Sajid Mir raised the banner of democracy throughout the reign of dictatorship. We have always appreciated his political insight.”

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Sajid Mir said: “We love Pakistan. The PDM had no interest in the government at the time of crisis. Imran Khan was leading Pakistan towards a disaster. For the wider interest of the country, it was necessary to oust Imran Khan from the government.”

The meeting also decided on the strategy for the success of the PML-N candidates in the by-elections.