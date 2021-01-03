Maryam says govt’s days are numbered

BAHAWALPUR (TLTP): Claiming that the days of the government are numbered, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has said that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan would topple the day when the lawmakers of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) resign.

Addressing a big public rally organised on Sunday by the 11-party opposition alliance, PDM, Maryam said, “You know whose legs shake when Punjab rises? Establishment, selectors and selected all are watching that Punjab has risen,” she said.

“What will happen if I turn these people [participants of the rally] to Islamabad… what would happen? The puppet PM will have no place to hide,” Maryam said while seeking permission from Maulana Fazlur Rehman to do so.

The PML-N leader said that during the tenure of her father former premier Nawaz Sharif, price of wheat was Rs35 per kilogram which is now available at Rs90, adding that the price of sugar has also gone up to Rs120 per kilogram from Rs50.

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said electricity tariffs must be increased by 25 percent,” she said and added that the government must be sent packing as soon as possible to protect the livelihood of the poor people.

Slamming Imran Khan’s recent statements, she said, “After 2.5 years he says that he does not know how to govern and keeps on saying that the army thinks he is not corrupt.”

“He (Imran Khan) says that I’m not corrupt but the fact is you have a 300 Kanal house in Islamabad… where did you get the money to purchase it?”

Earlier, Maryam from her container on her way to the rally venue urged the masses to join her in the rally to remove the “puppet” PTI government. “Come with your daughter, your sister Maryam, to Seraiki Chowk, so Bahawalpur may also announce the end of this fake government,” she said.

Earlier, upon arriving in the city, the PML-N leader was delighted by the response she got from the masses. “Rally has started. If this is the beginning, I don’t know what the build-up would look like. We haven’t yet entered city. Masha’Allah,” she wrote on her official Twitter handle.