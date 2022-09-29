Maryam says her acquittal is Nawaz’s victory

LAHORE (INP): PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, after her acquittal in the Avenfield apartments reference, said that it was not her but Nawaz Sharif’s victory.

Talking to press representatives after her acquittal in the Avenfield apartments NAB reference Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) said that they suffered for six years due to the false cases, but at last, they have been vindicated. Maryam thanks her current and former attorneys, Salman Akram Raja, Amjad Pervaiz and their teams, for providing her with the utmost legal assistance. She said that it was not her but Nawaz Sharif’s victory.

The PML-N leader said that when the Panama scandal emerged, Nawaz Sharif said that he and his family would face the case. Knowing fully that the cases were lodged just to oust him, Nawaz Sharif faced the law, she added. Maryam said that she wants to see the face of the person who lodged these cases. Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan soon, she added.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz and Captain retired Safdar by nullifying the sentence awarded by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference. An accountability court sentenced Nawaz to seven years and her husband Captain (retired) Safdar to one year in the Avenfield reference.

In August 2019, Maryam was arrested in the case – while she was visiting her father in prison. Later, a local court granted bail in November 2019.

